21.09.2023 11:45:00
3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now
The market as a whole might seem shaky right now, but the right growth stock is capable of standing up to that. The very best of them can push right through marketwide headwinds, in fact.Here's a closer look at three growth stocks that are screaming buys right now despite the wobbly market environment. While all of them could remain volatile from day to day, they're all worth a look as potential long-term additions to the growth portion of your portfolio.Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares are up for the past year, recovering from their huge post-pandemic sell-off, but the recovery is unreliable. The stock is down 13% in just the past three weeks, repeating a familiar pattern that's been in place since late last year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
