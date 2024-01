3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

The S&P 500 index is up 21% over the past year and has already set several new all-time highs in 2024. While the market overall is growing well of late, some individual growth stocks are still trading at low valuations that could set the stage for big returns over the next few years.Let's find out why three Motley Fool contributors believe Toast (NYSE: TOST), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) are due for a rally in the new year.Jennifer Saibil (Toast): It's hard to find great early-stage opportunities. Investors often pounce on great stocks before the general public has a chance to hear about an initial public offering, and top stocks can reach high valuations before they hit many people's radars. So when a great stock's price tanks, it can be a blessing in disguise.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel