3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even after more than a year of a brutal bear market, there are still a number of businesses with a high enough valuation -- and strong growth prospects -- that could put them into the $1 trillion club in terms of market capitalization by the end of this decade. Currently, only five companies belong to this exclusive group: Apple, Microsoft, Saudi Aramco, Alphabet, and Amazon. Three Fool.com contributors think more businesses will be joining the $1 trillion club by 2030 -- and that they're worth a buy for long-term investors right now . Here's why they think Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are headed higher in the coming years.Billy Duberstein (Meta Platforms): Meta Platforms, the company formerly known as Facebook, actually had its market cap briefly kiss the $1 trillion mark back in June 2021, but it hasn't been a fun ride for shareholders since. The social media and virtual reality giant saw its market cap plunge more than 70% at one point, reaching its recent lows last fall, before a vicious recovery this year to a $530 billion market cap today, about 50% below its highs.Continue reading