19.07.2022 12:55:00
3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
While looking at historical growth rates and stock price success doesn't necessarily indicate future outperformance, it can be a compelling starting point when looking for new investment ideas.This strategy is particularly true when a company's growth rate accelerates over time, which is the case for these three companies. Despite posting blistering annualized revenue growth between 39% and 74% over the last five years, these businesses have each posted even higher figures this last year -- making them three of my top growth stocks to consider buying now.Despite being known as Latin America's Amazon, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is rapidly beginning to look more like a fintech company that happens to sell products online. Continue reading
