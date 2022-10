3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no question that 2022 has been a rough year for growth stocks so far. The Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 34%, even worse than the S&P 500's 24% loss, as higher interest rates, fears of a recession, and bloated valuations during the pandemic have combined to send the sector spiraling.However, there is some good news for investors. The market's reaction to the September CPI report indicates that a bottom could be near, and when it happens, growth stocks are likely to rally ahead of the broad market. Here are three that look especially promising today.A lot has changed for Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) in just a few years. After the pandemic forced the home-sharing leader to lay off a quarter of its workforce, the company found financial discipline and has significantly streamlined its business. Continue reading