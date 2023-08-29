|
29.08.2023 11:20:00
3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX), and Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) have sold off heavily in August despite the fact that each of these companies delivered impressive quarterly results. Their stock prices are now down by 12%, 32%, and 18%, respectively, over the last month.While these stocks may have been priced for perfection, with optimistic outcomes baked into their values before their recent drops, each business's investment thesis remains brighter than ever. And divergences between a stock's short-term share price movements and the longer-term trajectory of the company's underlying operations can offer investors an opportunity to see tremendous value.Here's what makes these three companies top growth stocks to consider right now -- particularly after their recent dips.
