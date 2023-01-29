3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The growth stock meltdown over the past year has taught investors a tough lesson. There's a huge difference between companies that can grow their business and those that can expand profits. At some point, the market stops rewarding growth at all costs. That makes companies that can increase shareholder value stand out.Three companies with excellent track records of delivering above-average earnings growth are Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Prologis (NYSE: PLD). Like most growth stocks, their share prices have taken a beating during the sell-off. However, given their knack for value-enhancing growth, they're great stocks to buy with conviction these days. Domino's Pizza doesn't get the credit it deserves. The pizza purveyor has grown its adjusted earnings per share at a more than 20% compound annual rate over the past decade. That has helped drive superior total returns: Continue reading