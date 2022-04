3 Top Growth Stocks You Can Buy With $35 or Less

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors hungry for stocks they can buy with modest sums have a lot of great options right now. That's because many of the growth stocks that soared in the pandemic's early days have fallen hard. Not all of the stocks that tanked this year deserve to bounce right back but more than a few are primed for a rebound. Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE), and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) are currently trading for $35 or less and all three have a good shot at delivering eye-watering returns to investors who buy and hold their shares for the long run.Image source: Getty Images.