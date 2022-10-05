3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy With $100

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you are only looking to put $100 each in three stocks, there is a good chance that you are relatively new to the world of investing. As such, it makes sense to use the opportunity to learn about investing while making money.With that assumption in mind, I think UPS (NYSE: UPS), General Electric (NYSE: GE), and Fortive (NYSE: FTV) are stocks worth taking a closer look at. Investing $100 in each of these three stocks won't get you a significant amount of shares, but it will serve as a start to an investing life that could bring significant wealth in the future. You might also get some insight on how your stock choices can affect your overall investing strategy. Here's why. This company needs no introduction, but the investment proposition for this well-known package delivery service does. It's no secret that e-commerce deliveries are a growth industry, but what's less understood is that delivery companies often struggle to make money on certain types of deliveries -- for example, inefficiently packaged or bulky items delivered to hard-to-find residential addresses. Indeed, UPS and FedEx have faced challenges over the last decade in terms of ensuring that delivery growth translates into profit margin expansion. At the same time, they have been pressured to increase investment in building capacity to handle delivery growth. Continue reading