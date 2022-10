3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The growth in legal marijuana in the United States provides a great long-term opportunity for investors. It is expected to go from a market of just over $35 billion in 2022 to a $61 billion market, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 16%, according to cannabis industry analyst BDSA. The problem is figuring out, amid a lot of cannabis carnage this year, which are some of the better long-term buys in the industry. Overall, trends have been down, with the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF down more than 56% and 66%, respectively, so far this year.Three cannabis companies that I believe are well-situated to survive and eventually thrive are Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG).Continue reading