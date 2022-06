3 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market's recent rout has distracted investors from taking note of some of the big cultural and technological megatrends. But those trends are still underway, translating into opportunities for investors who can look past all the noise.One compelling megatrend to plug into is the metaverse. It's a market that Bloomberg Intelligence estimates will grow at an average annual pace of 13% through 2024, when it will be worth nearly $800 billion.Let's take a closer look at three beaten-down names with at least a small stake in the metaverse arena. These small stakes, of course, can evolve into major profit centers as the metaverse market matures.