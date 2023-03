3 Top Nasdaq Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq -100 is full of strong tech companies, but not all of them make for great investments. However, with many tech companies still well off their highs, investors should look around for companies with solid futures that can be bought for a great price.Three I've identified are Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). Read on to discover why now is an opportune time to purchase this trio.Airbnb has become synonymous with the alternative stay category. The industry leader had phenomenal growth in the fourth quarter, with a 20% year-over-year rise in nights and experiences booked. Additionally, management sees robust demand continuing into 2023, with a strong backlog extending into the first quarter. Continue reading