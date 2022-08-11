|
11.08.2022 13:30:00
3 Top Passive Income Stocks to Buy With Dividends Over 5%
Long-term capital appreciation from stocks is one of the best ways to save for retirement. Over decades, if you can achieve 8% or more annual returns, that can compound into enough to retire on. In the short-term, however, market volatility can cause even the most long-term-focused investors to lose sleep.One way to keep the faith through downturns is to add some conservative dividend-paying stocks to your portfolio. They can have the same declines as other stocks, but if you pick the right ones, they will continue churning out dividends to help set a floor on your short-term pain. The three real estate investment trusts (REITs) that we'll discuss, Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM), Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT), and Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC), all have strong dividend yields over 5%, and could be the new backbone of your portfolio.Iron Mountain is a combo REIT. For years it specialized in storing high-priced specialty goods like art and other records that needed to be kept secure. That analog business is still chugging along, and produced about $1.5 billion of revenue through June 2022 , 5% more than it did through the same period of 2021. But the exciting part is the data-center business.Continue reading
