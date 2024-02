3 Top Payment Stocks to Buy in February

The payment landscape is evolving rapidly, with cash losing market share to innovative payment methods such as buy now, pay later, cryptocurrency, and digital wallets to transact goods and services seamlessly. While cash is still relevant, prudent investors want to capitalize on the global transformation away from cash.There are many exciting growth companies in the payment sector, but investors should not forget about the most dominant players, all of which continually grow market share and return capital to shareholders. With that in mind, here are three payment stocks worth adding to your portfolio.Beyond being a favorite stock of Warren Buffett, who has owned it in Berkshire Hathaway's stock portfolio since 1991, American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a powerhouse for payments across the globe. Investors might be surprised to learn that American Express generates more revenue annually than competitors Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and Visa (NYSE: V) combined.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel