3 Top Pot Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Investing in a volatile industry, such as cannabis, is not for the fainthearted. However, this industry does have high growth prospects over the next decade, and there are some excellent, well-run, and growing companies in this space.While marijuana is still illegal federally, these companies have performed tremendously well even in a limited legal market. With yet another state -- New Jersey, this time -- getting ready to launch its recreational market, domestic cannabis growers are gearing up to take advantage of another lucrative market. Operating under such circumstances, there are three cannabis companies that stand out to me. Illinois-based Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) and Florida-based Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) are growers who took good advantage of their home state markets. Meanwhile, Massachusetts-based Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), even though not profitable, is getting ready to heat up the competition with its timely acquisition and expansion strategies. Continue reading