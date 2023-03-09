|
09.03.2023 15:24:00
3 Top Pot Stocks to Buy Right Now
Investors in cannabis companies should know they're playing a long game. That's because marijuana sales will continue to rise as more states legalize cannabis over the next few years. And eventually, if federal decriminalization occurs, the blinders will really come off for the industry. But before that happens, with share prices currently down for most cannabis stocks, it makes sense to invest in sound marijuana businesses now.Industry forecaster BDSA placed the global legal cannabis market at $32 billion in 2022 and expects it to grow to a $59.6 billion market by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate of 13.2%.That's great, but which cannabis companies are the best ones to buy right now? Look for companies that are positioning themselves for long-term sales growth, coupled with disciplined growth strategies, as well as a clear path to profitability. Forget, for now, where their shares have been lately and focus on Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), NewLake Capital Partners (OTC: NLCP), and OrganiGram (NASDAQ: OGI). Two of the three actually turned a profit in their most recent quarters, and the other is producing the most revenue of any cannabis retailer.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!