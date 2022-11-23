|
3 Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy in November
The holidays are near, and it's a good time to buy equities you think will help you meet your financial goals for years to come. I'm not talking about go-go growth stocks. Let's look at something more prosaic: real estate stocks that pay you dividends while you let others manage the properties.Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are just that kind of passive-income machine. They have a long record of providing solid total returns, while joining bonds as popular choices for conservative investments in long-term portfolios.I own two dozen REITs, and three of my favorites right now are Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY), and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD). Agree focuses on retail properties, especially big box stores, while Getty leases to auto-related businesses such as gas stations and parts stores. Gladstone owns a mix of industrial and office properties.Continue reading
