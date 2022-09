3 Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy in September

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Trying to beat the bear in this market is not easy, but there are some options to consider that have held up well and hold plenty of promise for the time when the market recovers.Dividend-paying stocks are a good place to look, as are real estate stocks. Combine the two and you get real estate investment trusts (REITs), which own pools of rental properties and are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income in the form of dividends.Although there are more than 200 publicly traded REITs, three that might merit buying this month are retail landlord Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), auto services specialist Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY), and casino owner VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI).Continue reading