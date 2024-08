3 Top Reasons I Plan to Hold Berkshire Hathaway Stock Forever (and Warren Buffett Isn't One of Them)

Warren Buffett has famously said his favorite holding time is "forever." I've bought into that mentality. I hardly ever sell stocks. So, it should come as no surprise that I have no plans to ever sell my shares in Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). While his presence plays a role, it's not one of the top three reasons I plan to hold shares for the rest of my life. Here's why Berkshire Hathaway is a forever stock for me.Berkshire Hathaway is a financial fortress. The company ended the second quarter with a staggering $277 billion of cash on its balance sheet. That was a meaningful increase from its prior record cash balance of $189 billion at the end of the first quarter. Berkshire boosted its cash balance via its strong operating cash flow and the sale of stocks, including nearly half its stake in tech giant Apple. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool