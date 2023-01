3 Top Reasons to Buy Li Auto in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rising COVID-19 cases in China have concerned investors across the world. China is a key market for electric vehicles, accounting for more than half of global EV sales.However, alleviating the concerns, Chinese EV makers posted strong delivery numbers for December. Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) delivered 21,233 vehicles in December, in line with its expectations. Li's deliveries for the month grew 50.7% year over year.The EV maker looks set to establish itself as a leading player in the EV market. Let's discuss the top three reasons why its stock looks a buy in 2023.Continue reading