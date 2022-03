3 Top REIT Sectors to Follow in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're looking to invest more money in real estate, you have choices. You could go out and buy actual properties and bear the risk that comes with owning them or enjoy a more passive and potentially less risky income stream by putting money into REITs.REITs, or real estate investment trusts, are companies that operate different types of properties. The great thing about REITs is that they tend to pay higher-than-average dividends.The result? A steady stream of income to look forward to. Plus, buying REITs is a great way to diversify your portfolio and dabble in real estate without assuming the risk that comes with having to maintain an income property and keep it perpetually occupied.