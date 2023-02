3 Top REIT Stocks to Buy in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) were hammered in 2022. Rising interest rates, high inflation, and a slowing real estate market pushed the values of equity REITs down by 24% and mortgage REITs (mREITs) down by 26% over the past year.2023 is looking much better for this asset class, as many beaten-up REIT stocks are rebounding. REITs can be a great investment. Not only have they historically outperformed other stocks over the long term, but they also pay above-average dividend yields.If you're on the hunt for high-growth, high-yielding REITs to buy this February, you might want to consider Realty Income (NYSE: O), Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM), Prologis (NYSE: PLD). Here's why these three stocks are worth considering this month.Continue reading