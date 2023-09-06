|
06.09.2023 11:45:00
3 Top REIT Stocks to Buy in September
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are designed to pass income on to shareholders and, thus, compete with other income options. Rising interest rates have made things like CDs more attractive, which makes REITs less desirable to some investors.There has been a broad drawdown in the REIT sector, but that's really opening up an opportunity for long-term dividend investors to buy some of the biggest and the best REITs at increasingly attractive yields. Here are three you might want to consider today: Realty Income (NYSE: O), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB).Realty Income has trademarked the nickname "The Monthly Dividend Company." That speaks to the REIT's monthly pay dividend, but also to its commitment to paying a reliable and slowly growing dividend. To put some numbers on that, the dividend has been increased annually for 29 consecutive years, with a roughly 4.4% dividend growth rate over that span. The stock is down 16% over the past year, and that has pushed the yield up to roughly 5.5%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Top REIT Incmehr Nachrichten
|
04.06.23
|3 Top REIT Stocks to Buy in June (MotleyFool)
|
03.02.23
|3 Top REIT Stocks to Buy in February (MotleyFool)
|
27.10.22
|2 Top REIT Stocks to Buy in October (MotleyFool)
|
29.09.22
|My Top REIT Stock to Buy in October (MotleyFool)
|
07.09.22
|The Top REIT Stocks to Buy With $100 (MotleyFool)
|
10.04.14
|Top REIT, Inc. -- Moody's withdraws the ratings for Top REIT (Moodys)