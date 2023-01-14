3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Restaurant stocks have been a great place to invest in recent years. The S&P 1500 Restaurants index outperformed the S&P 500 return over the last one, three, and five years. More people are dining out these days, which points to more growth for the industry.If your portfolio needs some extra flavor, three Motley Fool contributors have done the hard work for you and gathered some important details about three restaurant stocks they think have potential. Here's why they believe more gains are in store for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING), and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR).Jennifer Saibil (Chipotle Mexican Grill): Chipotle Mexican Grill has been humming along since the start of the pandemic, posting consistent double-digit revenue growth and robust profitability.Continue reading