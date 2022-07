3 Top Retail Stocks You Can Buy Now for a Bargain

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the last century, there have been several market downturns, but each one has been followed by an even longer stretch of rising stock prices. If retirement is still a long way off, market history says investors should be more aggressive in adding to their stock holdings when the markets are down than when they are up. You get more value in buying shares.With inflation receiving a lot of attention this year, it's not surprising that retail stocks have been hammered. Higher prices for goods are cutting into consumers' wallets and could further reduce their buying power.These concerns have sent shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI), RH (NYSE: RH), and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) plummeting to new lows. But these companies continue to invest to improve operations and capitalize on substantial long-term growth opportunities in their businesses. Here's why these companies should emerge from this downturn stronger than ever.Continue reading