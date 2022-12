3 Top Robinhood Stocks to Buy in This Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett once said, "When it's raining gold, reach for a bucket, not a thimble." That's easy advice to follow when you know the gold is pouring down. The problem is that often, investors don't realize that it's raining gold; they just see a storm.I suspect that the current market will be recognized as a raining-gold period, in retrospect. And there are plenty of stocks for which investors might one day wish they'd held out the buckets.That list includes several of the most popular stocks on Robinhood 's trading platform. Here are three top Robinhood stocks to buy during this potentially once-in-a-decade opportunity.Continue reading