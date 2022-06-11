|
11.06.2022 13:42:00
3 Top Solar Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now
Solar stocks rallied on Monday after President Joe Biden imposed a pause on new tariffs on imports of solar panels and components for two years from four Asian countries: Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. A decade ago, the U.S. imposed tariffs on solar imports from China to prevent it from dumping low-priced, subsidized products into the country. The Commerce Department is investigating whether Chinese companies circumvented these tariffs by routing imports through the four Asian countries.If found true, such circumvention would attract retroactive tariffs of up to 250%, which had effectively halted solar component imports from these countries. As per Biden's latest plan, no new tariffs would be imposed on imports from the four countries for at least two years. Although Biden's plan may help revive the solar industry in the short term, there are several long-term growth drivers as well that make solar stocks attractive.Let's discuss three top solar stocks that look appealing right now: SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), and Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
Jetzt informieren!