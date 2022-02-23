|
23.02.2022 16:00:00
3 Top Stocks That Just Went on Sale
It's been quite a ride so far this year in the markets. Yet, there are solid companies with great track records that have seen their share prices drop despite solid financials. These are the stocks that make the best bargains. Instead of looking for gambles that could rise, better to find solid companies that have been swept up in the marketwide drop -- and they will, no doubt, stand out in time as solid value plays.Three great examples are Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). While their growth rates may vary, all three stocks have been dependable gainers. Plus, each appears to be reasonably priced with P/Es of 24 or below. Let's take a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!