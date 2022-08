3 Top Stocks That Just Went on Sale

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Both market dips and extended downturns give investors a chance to get into stocks that may have previously felt too pricey to buy. Over the past year, many such opportunities have been provided. Investors should think of those opportunities as though their favorite store has a sale. Right now, there are three stocks that have dropped sharply from recent highs that can provide investors with a diverse mix while owning investor-friendly, solid businesses. One offers immediate diversification with proven management that can be trusted. Two others are great businesses in different retail segments that provide reliable income and plenty of future potential for shareholders. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) doesn't just give an investor exposure to sectors ranging from industrial manufacturing and energy generation to insurance and various equity investments. Buffett also uses its massive cash-flow generation to buy back his own shares.Continue reading