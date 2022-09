3 Top Stocks That Just Went on Sale

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While it's impossible to absolutely time a bottom in the markets, when the market is down, economic news is the scariest, and you feel least like buying, history has shown that tends to be a great long-term opportunity.High-multiple growth stocks fell hard late last year as interest rates rose, but cheaper, dividend-paying cyclical stocks have plummeted more recently, as investors fear that central banks and geopolitical events may put the economy into recession.However, even high-quality cyclical names with staying power have become really cheap, with compelling shareholder returns when adding up their dividends plus share repurchases -- like the the following three stocks.Continue reading