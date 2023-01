3 Top Stocks That Just Went on Sale

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's like getting a VIP ticket to a concert, but you only paid for a cheap seat way in the back.Buying stocks of great companies when they're undervalued is smart because you're getting in on a winning investment at a discounted price. Famous investors like Warren Buffett have built their fortunes by following this strategy. You know Buffett's legendary mantra by heart, of course: "Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble."By buying in at a lower price, you have the potential to see a big return on your investment as the company grows and becomes more successful.Continue reading