3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity

There's no doubt about it, the bear market of 2022 has been painful, even confounding. Lots of high-quality businesses that are still growing and highly profitable have been tossed out on the curb like they're last night's trash. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now .Nevertheless, quality businesses are built to withstand this kind of pain, and will emerge even stronger once the storm clouds clear. Three Fool.com contributors think Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM), Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock crashes this year are once-in-a-decade buying opportunities. Here's why.Billy Duberstein (Qualcomm): It's not often one gets to buy a wide-moat stock like Qualcomm for under 10 times earnings, but investors have that opportunity today. Even in difficult times over the past decade, Qualcomm's price-to-earnings ratio has typically bottomed at 15. So, even a reversion to that would yield 50% upside.