Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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10.07.2026 13:02:00
3 Top Stocks to Double Up on Right Now -- Including Broadcom (AVGO) Stock
If you're in the market for some new stocks for your portfolio, you might be tempted to chase some high-flying growth stocks. That could work out well for you, but if the market suffers a setback, as it invariably does now and then, many overvalued growth stocks will tend to fall hardest.So focus instead on stocks with more reasonable valuations. Here are a few to consider.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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