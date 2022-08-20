3 Top Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After the worst start to the year in decades, the major market indexes have rallied over the last month. Most companies have reported better-than-expected operating results. That indicates that investors could be undervaluing the long-term prospects of many solid companies right now.Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three stocks that have fallen this year and could be poised for a rebound. Here's why they like Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), RH (NYSE: RH), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS).John Ballard (Electronic Arts): There are not many industries like video games. Leading game companies can produce a game that provides hours of entertainment, which significantly lowers the cost per hour to buy a game. This is why, with the exception of disappointing results at Roblox, time spent with with video games has held up well despite headwinds in the economy.Continue reading