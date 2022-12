3 Top Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If there's a silver lining visible in the gloomy cloud-covered bear market this year, it's that several fast-growing technology stocks are trading at steep discounts to their all-time highs. For patient investors who are looking to deploy money with a time horizon of five years or more, that presents an opportunity that arguably hasn't been seen since the global financial crisis of 2008, or the dot-com crash in the early 2000s. Still, it's important to be selective when picking individual stocks because not all declines are created equal -- some companies have a better chance of staging a recovery than others. A panel of three Motley Fool contributors thinks SentinelOne (NYSE: S), PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), and The New York Times (NYSE: NYT) are great places to start. Here's why. Anthony Di Pizio (SentinelOne): A series of data breaches and cyberattacks over the last few years has the corporate sector scrambling to shore up its cybersecurity efforts. Bad actors not only deal financial blows to the companies they successfully hack, but often substantial reputational damage, too, which erodes customer trust. That's why organizations are seeking advanced tools from providers like SentinelOne, which relies heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) to protect its business customers.