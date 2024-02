3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in February

The artificial intelligence revolution has technology stocks on fire. And while there are certain comparisons being made to the dot-com bubble of the mid- to late 1990s, remember that that bubble lasted five years before bursting. The debut of ChatGPT was just a little over one year ago, so there could be more room to run. And many AI-related stocks today are actually posting strong bottom-line earnings growth, unlike the profitless pretenders of the dot-com era.Therefore, it's quite possible this tech bull market may have stronger legs beyond 2024. On that note, the following three stocks still seem like quite good buys as they continue to ride the AI wave.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel