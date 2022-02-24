|
24.02.2022 11:15:00
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Investors looking to invest in the tech sector have hundreds of companies to choose from. While there are many niche players in the space with "nice-to-have" offerings, investors should be focused on stocks where the use cases affirm the company is vital to its customers.Three stocks that fit that description are Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). Each stock is also trading well off its all-time highs, giving investors an opportunity to own these dominant companies at a discounted price.Let's find out a bit more about these three tech stocks you should consider buying right now.Continue reading
