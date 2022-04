3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index has been seeing some positive turnaround since the middle of March, gaining 20% as investors seem to have regained their confidence in tech stocks after a terrible start to the year.The broader market rally has given shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) a big shot in the arm.But investors who haven't bought these tech stocks yet still have an opportunity to go long, as they can be bought at relatively attractive valuations. Let's look at the reasons why Meta, Marvell, and Nvidia are worth buying right now .Continue reading