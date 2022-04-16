|
16.04.2022 15:57:00
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
2022 has gotten off to a messy start for technology investors. The fears of rising interest rates and the fallout over the war in Ukraine have caused many tech stocks to take a tumble in the first few months of this year. While it is never fun to experience a sharp drawdown, if you have spare cash coming in, now could be the optimal time to buy shares of leading technology companies with their shares trading at a discount. Here are three tech stocks investors can scoop up on the cheap right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
