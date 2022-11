3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While tech valuations were inflated in 2021, that's no longer the case in late 2022. In fact, I would argue that many of these companies are fairly priced or even undervalued. This notion should give investors confidence to buy stocks right now , as a recovery could be imminent.Three stocks at the top of my shopping list are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). Each of these businesses trades at a reasonable price, and today marks a prime investment opportunity for each.Alphabet, Google's parent company, has had a rough year for one reason: its advertising revenue concentration. Advertisement revenue falls as the economic outlook worsens, and with nearly 80% of Alphabet's revenue derived from advertising sources, investors are worried. Continue reading