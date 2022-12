3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past year, rising interest rates drove many investors away from the market's higher-growth tech stocks. However, a lot of babies were tossed out with the bathwater during that brutal sell-off.If you can tune out all the near-term noise and stomach some volatility, then it's time to pick up a few of those babies. Here are three promising tech stocks I'd buy in this challenging market: The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO). Let's find out a bit more about these three top tech stocks.