3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

It's never a bad idea to start investing in tech stocks as the industry is in a near-constant state of innovation, offering consistent gains over the long term. Tech covers a wide range of industries, with one of the best strategies being to invest in companies that have the most to gain from high-growth markets. The launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT, an advanced chatbot capable of producing human-like speech, kicked off an artificial intelligence (AI) race last November. Countless companies have pivoted their business toward AI, with the market expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 37.3% through 2030. As the leaders of computing components, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) produce the hardware necessary to run and develop AI software, making their stocks immensely compelling buys.