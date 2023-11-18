Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
|
18.11.2023 13:10:00
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
The markets have clawed their way through a constant barrage of negative headlines. Inflation, higher interest rates, and declining consumer sentiment have caused anxiety on Wall Street, yet the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up 35% so far in 2023.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Sony (NYSE: SONY), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) all reported solid earnings results recently, which helped push their stock prices higher. Here's why these three top tech stocks have more room to run.Microsoft stock recently hit new highs following another great earnings report. The software leader reported double-digit top- and bottom-line growth in the most recent quarter, driven by its Office and cloud services segments. These segments were the first to take advantage of new artificial intelligence (AI) features that put Microsoft in a potentially lucrative position.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!