3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

The markets have clawed their way through a constant barrage of negative headlines. Inflation, higher interest rates, and declining consumer sentiment have caused anxiety on Wall Street, yet the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up 35% so far in 2023.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Sony (NYSE: SONY), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) all reported solid earnings results recently, which helped push their stock prices higher. Here's why these three top tech stocks have more room to run.Microsoft stock recently hit new highs following another great earnings report. The software leader reported double-digit top- and bottom-line growth in the most recent quarter, driven by its Office and cloud services segments. These segments were the first to take advantage of new artificial intelligence (AI) features that put Microsoft in a potentially lucrative position.