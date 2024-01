3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Many technology stocks make great growth investments, as illustrated by 2023's rise of artificial intelligence. Numerous tech companies delivered strong revenue gains last year, and the AI market is predicted to enjoy years of growth, expanding from 2023's $208 billion to nearly $2 trillion by 2030.To capitalize on the AI boom, here's a trio of tech stocks offering investment opportunities in key areas of the AI space. For starters, there's Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), a leader in the kinds of semiconductor chips needed to deliver the computing power to execute AI's complex tasks.AI software also requires quick access to mountains of online data to use in making accurate decisions. This access necessitates a fast, reliable internet network, and that's where Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) comes into play.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel