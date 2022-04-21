3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 per Share

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When making investing decisions, it's important to remember that the share price doesn't necessarily mean a stock is expensive or cheap. There are stocks with high share prices that are considered to be less expensive than others with low share prices. However, for those who don't have a broker that allows them to buy fractional shares, the share price may need to be considered if investment dollars are limited.A company's share price can be low for several reasons. Sometimes it's because the company is small or just starting out; other times it's because the stock has taken a beating in the market. Whatever the reason, it's important to understand the fundamentals of the business when looking at stocks that have low share prices.With that in mind, here are three tech stocks trading for under $20 per share that also happen to be good buys.Continue reading