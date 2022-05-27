|
27.05.2022 14:31:00
3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share
The technology sector has been hit hard following a three-decade run that saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gain nearly 4,000%. However, in 2022 it's down 28%, putting it deep into bear market territory.But that makes the sector ripe with opportunity, as so many former high-flying names have been hit hard by the downturn. It means previously untouchable tech stocks are now much more affordable, and by buying some of the top companies that still possess great growth prospects, their newly discounted prices under $20 a share makes them a bargain.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!