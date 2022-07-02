|
02.07.2022 14:45:00
3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share
They say not to judge a book by its cover. You could say the same for low-priced stocks; they have something of a reputation. However, much of that reputation for low-quality and high-volatility comes from penny stocks. Yet, if 2022 has taught us anything, it's that well-known, high-priced stocks are just as susceptible to significant drawdowns. PayPal (down 63%), Netflix (down 71%), and Shopify (down 77%) offer three examples of stocks that traded well above $200 a year ago but have lost more than half of their value in only six months.In point of fact, low-priced stocks can be great investments; you just have to know where to look. With that in mind, let's explore three fantastic tech stocks that trade at under $20.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!