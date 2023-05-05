3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The value of a company isn't actually defined by the trading price of its stock. For example, a company with a market cap of $500 billion might be trading at $20 a share, while one with a market cap of $1 billion could be trading at $50 a share.That said, some investors still prefer to buy round lots (100 shares) of stocks at $20 or less instead of odd lots (fewer than 100 shares) because they're easier to track. Round lots also grant them the option of selling covered calls since a single options contract is tethered to 100 shares to generate passive income from those positions.