|
29.01.2024 11:51:00
3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share
Let's talk about investing in tech stocks. You know, where the proverbial Wall Street runs through Silicon Valley, a lot of folks get hung up on a stock's share price, thinking it tells you how valuable the company is.But here's the thing: looking at the price per share alone doesn't really tell you much. That can change with a simple stock split, for example -- neither adding nor removing value but dividing the company's stock-based ownership into a different number of shares.What you really need to look at are things like the market cap -- that's the total worth of all shares in a company. It gives you a more useful picture, especially when you compare it to how big the market could potentially be (known as the total addressable market, or TAM).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!