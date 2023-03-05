05.03.2023 17:10:00

3 Top Trends to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Investing in broad secular trends across the economy can be a lucrative strategy to achieve solid returns in the stock market. The thinking is that as certain industries experience rapid growth, the share prices of some of the leading companies in those arenas will perform extremely well.  With that being said, here are three top trends to invest $1,000 in right now. The first trend is cloud computing, which refers to on-demand tech services for businesses. The key benefits are lower costs and the ability to quickly ramp up a company's IT needs. According to Grand View Research, the global market for cloud infrastructure and platform services will be valued at $1.6 trillion by 2030, compared to $500 billion now. Therefore, the growth opportunity is massive. The advantages of shifting to the cloud are obvious, meaning it's a good place to look for investment ideas.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NOW Inc When Issued 12,60 0,00% NOW Inc When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Positiver Wochenstart: ATX und DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen wie auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Montag Aufschläge. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentieren sich die Anleger zu Wochenbeginn überwiegend gut gelaunt.

Nachrichten